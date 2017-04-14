FALL RIVER: Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School held their annual Family Games Night fundraiser on Thursday night April 13.

Nora and Sylvia Sutherland focus on catching fish during Let’s Go Fishin’ at Games Night.

With nice sunshine outside, parents and children that attend the Fall River P-6 school turned out for a night of fun, popcorn, and winning.

The real winner on this night was the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, who raised money so they can continue to assist in student activities.

Reporter Pat Healey attended the early part of the two-hour event, snapping some photos for The Laker, which can be seen in our Photo Gallery .

- Advertisement -

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

SHARE
Previous articleElement, Rage dancers haul in hardware
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR