FALL RIVER: Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School held their annual Family Games Night fundraiser on Thursday night April 13.

With nice sunshine outside, parents and children that attend the Fall River P-6 school turned out for a night of fun, popcorn, and winning.

The real winner on this night was the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, who raised money so they can continue to assist in student activities.

Reporter Pat Healey attended the early part of the two-hour event, snapping some photos for The Laker, which can be seen in our Photo Gallery .

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com