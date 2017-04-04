BEAVER BANK: Three reports of assaults were among what police in Halifax District RCMP have been kept busy investigating locally during the period from March 25 to April 1.

According to the Halifax Regional Municipality’s Crimemapping website tool—a partnership between HRM, Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police—officers responded to calls in Beaver Bank, at Halifax Stanfield Airport, Antrim, and Middle Musquodoboit.

On March 25, RCMP received a report of a theft from vehicle on Pratt & Whitney Drive at the Halifax Stanfield Airport in Goffs.

RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter on Antrim Rd in Antrim in the Musquodoboit Valley on March. 25.

Police are investigating a report of an alleged assault that took place March 26 on Hwy. 224 in Middle Musquodoboit.

RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault that occurred on March 29 near Sandy Lake Road in Beaver Bank.

Police are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Bell Blvd. at the Halifax Stanfield Airport on March 30.

RCMP responded to a break-and-enter on Gate Road in Elderbank on April 1.

Crime Mapping is an interactive site which will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles and thefts from vehicles. These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in our community.

HRM Crime Mapping allows you to search crime types by street name or community, and to view the selected crime types one at a time, several at a time or altogether by three different time frames – yesterday, the past four days and the past week. To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

The information on HRM Crime Mapping is based on police reports that are potentially subject to change as an investigation progresses. Further, HRM Crime Mapping plots only selected crimes and does not represent a complete set of police data.

