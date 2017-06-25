Olivia Rahal was in her glory as she took the wheel of the Station 48 Beaver Bank fire truck during the Beaver Bank-Kinsac school’s Fun Fair, held under sunny skies on June 10. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: The sun shone brightly as those attending the fun fair hosted by Beaver Bank-Kinsac Elementary School enjoyed all the games and activities that took place.

Chuckie was at the BBK Fun Fair. (Healey photo)

The event had throngs of kids and their families checking out the delicious treats at the BBQ, bouncy castles; the sno’cones to cool down on this warm day; the hair spraying; the fire truck from Station 48, while inside they played a variety of games in the gymnasium and classrooms in the school and checked out the silent auction.

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance on a busy Saturday and snapped photos.

Here is the link to a photo gallery from the event. We hope you enjoy the photos.

- Advertisement -

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

SHARE
Previous articleVIDEO: The bearded one is no more
Next articleFun weekend planned for Keloose
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR