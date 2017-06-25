BEAVER BANK: The sun shone brightly as those attending the fun fair hosted by Beaver Bank-Kinsac Elementary School enjoyed all the games and activities that took place.

The event had throngs of kids and their families checking out the delicious treats at the BBQ, bouncy castles; the sno’cones to cool down on this warm day; the hair spraying; the fire truck from Station 48, while inside they played a variety of games in the gymnasium and classrooms in the school and checked out the silent auction.

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance on a busy Saturday and snapped photos.

Here is the link to a photo gallery from the event. We hope you enjoy the photos.

