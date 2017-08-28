Beaver Bank man arrested in province-wide raid

BEAVER BANK: A 29-year-old man from Beaver Bank is among the 10 people arrested following an eight month investigation by the RCMP.

Brandon Richard Lively faces seven charges; the 10 people arrested from Halifax; Antigonish; and the Windsor areas face 69 charges.

Lively is charged with: trafficking of a controlled substance (marijuana); possession for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana); trafficking of a controlled substance (cannabis resin); possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis resin); trafficking of a controlled substance (cannabidiol); possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabidiol); and possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime.

He was released and is scheduled to appear at Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 25.

In a release, N.S. RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jenn Clarke said the investigation was done by the RCMP’s Halifax District Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) with involvement from Antigonish and Windsor SCEU, and saw nine search warrants executed Aug. 24 at four homes and five marijuana storefronts throughout Nova Scotia.

RCMP, with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police, searched homes on Gammon Crescent in Cole Harbour, Memorial Drive in Westphal, Frederick Avenue in Halifax, and John Gorham Lane in Bedford.

“Searches were conducted at marijuana storefronts on Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour, Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, Agricola Street in Halifax, Old Hwy 104 in Antigonish, and Gerrish Street in Windsor,” said Cpl. Clarke.

Police said the individuals involved were using the marijuana storefronts as a means to commit a variety of criminal activities.

“These individuals have set up shop in our community operating as a criminal network,” says Inspector Jason Popik, RCMP Halifax District Operations Officer. “They are misleading the public by pretending to be professional establishments using the guise of the storefronts to commit crime and profit from the proceeds of their crime.”

During the searches the RCMP seized a loaded handgun, a shot gun, significant quantities of marijuana, chemically extracted cannabis resin (shatter and hash), cannabidiol (commonly referred to as cannabis oil), cannabis edibles, cocaine, large amounts of cash along with drug paraphernalia, three ATMs, and storefront signage.

Cpl. Clarke said the investigation is ongoing.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com