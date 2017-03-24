Beaver Bank man facing charges after Dartmouth crash

By
Pat Healey
-
BEAVER BANK: A 36-year-old Beaver Bank man faces impaired driving charges following a motor vehicle collision late on the night of March 23, near Dartmouth.

The incident knocked out power for a couple of hours to more than 3,000 residents in the Spider Lake area of Waverley down into near Lake Loon.

At 10:45 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to the collision in which a vehicle struck a utility pole and the driver left the scene on foot. No one was hurt.

RCMP say in a press release that Kevin Charles Purcell of Beaver Bank has been charged with Impaired Driving; driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg per cent; and driving while disqualified.

Purcell was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later on March 24.

The RCMP would like to remind the public that any time you suspect a driver is impaired, report it by calling 911.

