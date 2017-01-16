Home Video Beaver Bank Polar Bear Dip Video Beaver Bank Polar Bear Dip By Pat Healey - January 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kids take to Tucker Lake in Beaver Bank. Video by Pat Healey. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video Youth Run 1.5 k Video Foot Race Classic 5k – the final stretch Video Nerf battle at the Waverley Legion Video Fall River Bridge 2016 (The Laker) Weather East Hants, CA few clouds enter location -10.5 ° C -10 ° -11 ° 66% 3.1kmh 20% Tue -5 ° Wed -0 ° Thu 2 ° Fri 2 ° Sat 3 ° Business Business Deagle-Gammon honoured by Progress Women Business Local family opens Junk Works franchise Business Lions Christmas Parade set for Nov. 27 Business Fresh look at Beacon House Business “This is a great day for us.” Business Taking shape