I hope that everyone had an enjoyable Christmas and I would like to thank all the hard-working volunteers and organizations that made Christmas enjoyable for everyone in our community. Some of my highlights from Christmas were helping to serve the seniors a delicious Christmas lunch at the Brown Hall in Beaver Bank, taking part in the Fall River Lions Christmas parade and assisting with the Lions Christmas holiday express campaign. Packing Christmas boxes at Beacon house was an experience at a highly-organised community support organization, lots of fun for a great cause. I enjoyed a tasty breakfast with the Santa at Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre before going to Christmas on the Green in Waverley which was a lovely afternoon for the kids to enjoy. Grand Lake’s 26th annual Nola Hines memorial seniors Christmas party was also a lovely music filled afternoon.

Snow Clearing and Winter Road Safety

To receive updated information on road conditions during a winter event please check 511 or follow @NS_TIR on Twitter for the latest road condition updates. Information on local roads can be received or reported by calling 1-888-432-3233. Visit the Department of Transportation website at novascotia.ca/tran/cameras/ for information on our roads and to view webcams. To check salting and sanding priorities check out www.novascotia.ca/tran/winter .

The plowing priorities and service levels are:

100 Series and Trunk Hwy’s and other high traffic roads – within 8 hours after snow stops

Secondary routes – within 12 hours after snow stops

Local paved roads, most subdivisions and residential streets – within 24 hrs after snow stops

If you are aware of a dangerous road condition, please report it by calling 1-888-432-3233. Winter driving in the Maritimes presents challenges for all of us, even under the best of conditions. We need to be patient, apply common sense by adjusting speeds to local weather and road conditions.

Project Grants to Support Publishers

Arts Nova Scotia and the provincial government are helping Nova Scotia publishers produce literary work and discover new talent through a new 150-thousand dollar fund called “The Project Grants for Publishing Program”. The fund will support publishers in producing new literary work, help authors tour or make public appearances, and kick-start new works by Nova Scotia literary artists. Tony Ince, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, says the program will help publishers and their authors explore new opportunities for literary work and community engagement. The program will be managed and delivered by Arts Nova Scotia and was designed in consultation with Nova Scotia publishers. The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 15th, 2017.

QEII Redevelopment

The province continues to move forward with the QEII redevelopment project. Plans to increase the number of operating rooms and relocate two interventional suites at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre are underway, with a request for proposals for consultant design services being issued in December. The master plan involves the relocation of numerous health-care services and the eventual closure of the Centennial and Victoria buildings in Halifax. For updates on the QEII redevelopment project, go to http://QE2redevelopment.ca.

Liberal Association AGM – Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

The Liberal Association for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank is holding their AGM on January 23rd at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, 1359 Fall River Road at 7:00 p.m., everyone is welcome.

Office Hours in Beaver Bank

Please join me in Beaver Bank at Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre on third Monday of the month between 1-3pm. The next scheduled visit is 23rd January. Please let me know if you require an evening time to meet and I will be happy to arrange a time that is convenient for you.

As we make our New Year resolutions it’s a good time to seek out local business and amenities that can help us achieve them; whether it’s eating healthy, getting more active or maybe meeting up with friends more regularly. I would encourage everyone to add volunteering to their New Year’s resolution list to make 2017 a great year for our local community. Wishing you all the best for 2017!

