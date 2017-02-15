Budget discussions set to begin

BEAVER BANK: Lisa Blackburn know what she’s looking for in the HRM budget as she enters her first budget discussions.

The Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank councillor said she is hopeful there will be more money for recreation in District 14 than in past years.

“I think a lot of times the rural areas are left off the map when it comes to recreation,” she said. “The rec centres that we do have, they do a brilliant job. There all run by volunteers and spend their money very wisely.

“However, some of them are starting to show their age. They need some improvements, they need some upgrades. I would like to see some money put for that.”

Blackburn said she would also like to see money put into improving transit.

“Although there won;t be a bus in Lucasville in the budget or in the plan, I would like to move forward with the community to create a community-based transit service that will service them,” she said. “That’s a priority as well.”

She is excited to see the plan for an express bus service to Beaver Bank.

“To see that service grow from a refurbished school bus when it first started, the Beaver Bank Bullet we used to call it, to now be able to walk out to the end of your subdivision to get on a bus that will take you to Scotia Square in 35 minutes, that’s exciting,” she said. “It’s still a year and a bit away, it is coming.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com