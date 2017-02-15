Blackburn, Streatch appointed to HRM council committees, boards

BEAVER BANK: The two local councillors will have a full plate with Halifax Regional council, outside of representing their constituents concerns to their colleagues.

Lisa Blackburn, the representative for District 14 Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank, and District 1 (Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley) councillor Steve Streatch were selected for several committees and boards to go alongside the job of representing the taxpayers in their respective ridings.

Blackburn, a rookie councillor, has been appointed to the following: the Destination Halifax board; Halifax Regional Library; Halifax Water Commission; and for council, she is on the Appeals Committee; and the Environment and Sustainability committee.

“Business will be brisk,” said Blackburn with a chuckle. “I’m very pleased to be on both the Destination Halifax and the Library board.”

She said exciting times are ahead with Bedford in the offing for a new Library which is “long overdue.” There are lots of great things happening at the Sackville Library as well.

Streatch, a veteran back after losing in 2012, will have a seat on the following committees/board: the Halifax Water Commission; the Community Grants committee; and the Environmental and Sustainability committee.

“I lobbied my colleagues to be appointed to the Water Commission,” said Streatch. “I think there are several issues that need to have a new look and greater attention, not least of which is the stormwater runoff issue.

“It has affected a lot of people in our district and indeed some of the county areas in the outer extremities of HRM. We need to find a better way to deal with the storm runoff component.”

