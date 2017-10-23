FALL RIVER: The Blue Hill Coach Trail in Fall River is officially opened for use.

The non-motorized trail connects residents from the Fall River Village area to Blue Hill Road and winds itself through woods, which includes remnants of Acadian old growth species like Hemlock; Yellow Birch; Red Spruce; American Beach; and Sugar Maple.

“This is the first segment of the greater Riverlake Greenway,” said trail chairman Bob Guscott. “Right now there are trails that come from Dartmouth to Portobello. Dexter Construction is building a trail along Lake William.

“We’re hoping to build another trail from Holland Road to Enfield. There’s another coach road that still exists in that area that we’re trying to convince TIR for us to take over.”

After 10 years of much sweat and hard work, Guscott and the volunteers with Shubenacadie Watershed Environmental Protection Society (SWEPS) trails committee saw their efforts pay off as a cool breeze and sun shone down.

“This trail project is a result of a lot of hard work from a lot of dedicated people,” Guscott told about 20 people on hand on a Saturday morning.

There were numerous former and current committee members listed off by Guscott as helping out get the trail become a reality. Also noted as providing assistance were former councillor Barry Dalrymple; MLA Bill Horne; and current councillor Steve Streatch.

SWEPS identified it as a priority and an area they wanted to build their first trail.

“We’re quite happy to be here celebrating,” said Guscott.

Horne was pleased to be at the trail’s opening.

“This is only the beginning of many trails to come, right up to Carrolls Corner,” said Horne. “Thanks to SWEPS and the trail committee for all their dedicated work to get this trail done.”

The Blue Hill Road Coach trail was built with funding from HRM; the LWF Ratepayers Association; the province’s Department of Energy; Councillors Dalrymple and Streatch; and MLA Horne.

