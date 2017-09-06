FALL RIVER: Brenna Boyd is just like many people across the province and country—they know of someone or have a family member who has been afflicted by cancer.

Boyd, of Fall River, is trying to do her part to help in the research into the disease in the hopes of finding a cure.

A friend of Boyd’s, Jeff Lilly, and a cousin who were diagnosed with cancer is giving her extra motivation to partake in the third annual Ride for Cancer, set for Sept. 30. Her cousin was just 16 and in December 2016, Lilly passed away. Both died as a result of Leukemia.

“Last year was for him; this year is in memory of him,” said Boyd.

She knows 50 kilometres along the Rum Runners trail between Hubbards and Halifax won’t be an easy feat, so she’s been training almost daily. Boyd is travelling along Highway 2 from her families Fall River home to Enfield Big Stop and back. In the winter, she trains on bikes in the gym.

“A lot of people thought I was crazy because I didn’t train,” she said. “It was worth it. I was definitely sore.”

“It took me eight-and-a-half hours. It was a long hike, but the motivation is just to help and eventually find a cure for some sort of cancer.”

Boyd said there’s more people that either have cancer or afflicted with it, and she’s just hoping to do her part through her fundraising.

To donate, you can contact Boyd through her Social Media pages either on twitter @brenna_boyd5; Facebook Brenna Alexandra Boyd; or you can donate through the Ride for Cancer website by searching for her on the donation page. She takes e-mail money transfers; credit card donations; cheques; and cash.

Looking towards the finish line of the 50 km ride, what will Boyd’s reaction be?

“I’m ready to do it now,” said Boyd. “I’m excited. The feeling crossing the finish line is a lot more satisfying then people say. I’m riding for more than cancer research because I’m so connected to people who were diagnosed and died because of it.

“I know I will have a smile crossing that finish line.”

Now let’s help give her an extra push of support.

