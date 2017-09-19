Canada 150 pins handed out to worthy individuals

BEAVER BANK: Twenty deserving individuals in Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook were recognized on Sept. 13 at the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre by MP Darrell Samson.

The individuals received a limited edition Canada 150 pin—which was created using parts of the roof of the Parliament building. Recognized individuals were from the following categories: Youth; Reconciliation with Indigenous People; Environment; and Diversity & Inclusion. They were handed out after a community BBQ put on by Samson.

For Samson’s riding, he added two more categories, those being Veterans and Seniors.

The Laker’s Pat Healey in Youth for his daily contribution to our community. “Patrick’s passion for his community and covering our local events helps to connect us all.”

Others recognized were: Walter Regan (Environment); Trevor Sanipass (Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples); Spencer Colley (Diversity & Inclusion); Jim Robson (Seniors); Nick Yeomans of Windsor Junction (Youth) for his countless hours as a volunteer firefighter at Station 45 in Fall River and chairman of Keloose; Marni Tuttle (Youth) of Windsor Junction for her involvement with the WJCC and the LWF Ratepayers Association.

Miller Lake West’s Stacey Rudderham (Environment) for her strong voice to protect the environment, specifically in her home community; Peter Stoffer of Fall River (Veterans) for his ongoing advocacy of Veterans; Aiden Marchand (Diversity & Inclusion); Keith MacKenzie (Youth); Jennie MacKenzie (Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples); Ken Mallet of Waverley for his continued dedication to Veterans; Margaret Sharpe (Seniors); Wayne Harrett (Seniors).

Susan Abboud (Seniors); Hope Swinimar (Environment); Lou Gannon (Diversity & Inclusion); Roland Lawless (Veterans); and the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Volunteer Fire Department (Station 48).

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com