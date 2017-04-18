RENO, NEV.: A Fall River heptathlon athlete has had the best meet of her career, allowing herself to become nationally ranked.

Nicole Wadden, a senior with the Nevada Wolf Pack, placed sixth overall and fourth among collegiate competitors in the heptathlon at the recently held Texas Relays in Austin, Tx. She scored a personal best 5,697 points over the two day competition.

Wadden’s mark is the fourth-highest in the NCAA so far this season.

The Lockview High alum was able to improve two spots on day two of the event, finishing day one eighth. The improvement was fueled by a long jump mark of 18 feet and 8.75 inches (5.71m), one of the best marks of her career, and an 800 meter time of 2:13.57, the fastest time of her career. The score should launch Wadden to the front of the conference this season and helps solidify her No. 2 spot on the Nevada all-time list.

“I’m so proud of Nicole,” said assistant coach Scott Williamson in a team release. “She’s improved an incredible amount over her four years and to see her tie or set new personal records in four events just proves that.”

That result enabled Wadden to be named the Mountain West Athlete of the Week on April 4.

She is currently ranked fourth in the entire NCAA with the performance, and took fourth out of all collegiate athletes at the meet. Wadden set or tied a personal record in four of the seven events.

The top 24 multi-athletes in the nation automatically qualify for the NCAA finals, and Wadden has placed herself in good position with a month and a half until conference championships.

