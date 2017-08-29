Champions of the world!

BEAVER BANK: If there’s two Beaver Bank girls you don’t want to step inside the boxing ring with, it’s Sierra Eshouzadeh and Alyssa Rouleau.

The two recently returned from the Ringside World Boxing Championships with title belts strapped around their waists. Sierra earned the championship in the girls bantam novice 11-12-years-old class, while Alyssa took home the championship in the junior novice girls 15-16-years-old division.

Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, who also trains with the girls, also brought home a championship belt. Alyssa’s brother Matt also competed, but wasn’t as fortunate as his sister. All four represent Citadel Amateur Boxing Club in Lower Sackville.

Rouleau said winning her first title was an exciting experience.

“I’m very proud to have been able to go and represent my club and province in such a positive way,” she told The Laker on Aug. 24. “Having my hand raised as the winner is a feeling I will never forget and a feeling I want to continue to have winning other tournaments.”

She has been boxing, a sport that caught her attention more than any other sport, for two years.

What’s next for Rouleau? Well, training for the next event, which will be the Esker Box Cup in Ireland next month.

“We are also looking at attending another tournament in November in Ireland and the Golden Girl tournament in Sweden in February,” said Rouleau.

For Eshouzadeh, she’s motivated to keep training as hard as she has the past two years even more.

“Winning the title motivated me to just keep training harder and push forward until I succeed in reaching more goals,” she said.

She’s a big UFC and boxing on TV fanatic.

“After trying other sports I wanted to try boxing and I loved it,” said Eshouzadeh.

Eshouzadeh has lofty goals in mind.

“My dream is to compete in boxing at the 2028 Olympics,” she said.

The duo are training for the next tournament—that training may include showing Reporter Pat Healey a thing or two about boxing- in the ring. Keep an eye on our website for more.

