WAVERLEY: Three athletes from Waverley-based Cheema have made the first step towards making the Canadian national team after a recent competition.

Marshall Hughes, Michelle Russell, Craig Spence, Sawyer Capes, Shaun Fair, Samantha Hall, Tom Hall, Cameron Ledrew, Andrew Pickrem, Peter Korisanscky, Kingston Morrissey, and Hunter Morrissey were all at the recently held first national team trials in Montreal.

Russell brought home gold medals in 200 metre and 500 metre women’s kayak races; Hughes took first in 500 metre men’s kayak and second in men’s kayak 1,000 metres; Spence earned gold in men’s 1,000 metre canoe.

Pickrem was seventh in men’s kayak 200 metre; Korisanscky was seventh in men’s canoe 1,000 metre; Hunter Morrissey was eighth in men’s kayak 1,000 metre followed by Kingston Morrissey in ninth in men’s kayak 1,000 metre.

Hughes, Russell, and Spence were all selected for their respective events to the Canadian team competing at the World Cup competition in Szeged, Hungary May 26-28 and Begrade, Serbia on June 2-4.

The second set of national team trials will be held at Lake Banook in Dartmouth from June 23-25. That competition will count towards being named to the national team.

