Slow down signs available

BEAVER BANK: The local councillor has signs aimed at slowing down the motoring public.

Lisa Blackburn, the representative for District 14 Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank, said she has “Slow Down” signs available to residents in her communities.

“If you are having speed issues in your community and would like a slow down sign, just give me a call and I’ll run one out to you,” said Blackburn. “I’m almost through the first batch of 20 signs that I have, but I can order more.”

To contact Blackburn, call her at 902-579-7164 or email her at: lisa.blackburn@halifax.ca .

Monarch development discussed at NWCC

BEAVER BANK: A proposed development in the Monarch subdivision in Beaver Bank was a topic for discussion at a recently held North West Community Council meeting.

Lisa Blackburn, the representative for the Beaver Bank area, spoke about the development in her monthly sit-down with The Laker on June 15.

“This is the small development that will be up by the water tower,” said Blackburn. “It’s going to be 17 lots in total I think.”

It’s a development that has been on the books to be built since 2012. The delay had to do with the access road which leads to the water tower.

“There were some legal issues that staff had to work through, but I think we’re confident that’s been dealt with now,” she said.

The support is there for the development, said Blackburn.

“For the most part, I saw support at community council for this one,” she said. “I certainly haven’t had any calls or emails about it.”