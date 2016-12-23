The Progress Women of Excellence Awards takes place each November. Hosted by the Canadian Progress Club Halifax Cornwallis 2016 marked the 27th year of this prestigious event. This annual fundraiser, hosted in support of Phoenix Youth Programs, is the only one of its kind in N.S. and has raised well over $1 million to date.

Fall River resident Cathy Deagle-Gammon, the executive director at DASC Industries, was the recipient of the award in the Health Sport and Wellness category. The awards honour seven inspirational women who play an important role in our community.

Women at the pinnacle of their professions are recognized in the following categories: Arts and Culture, Communications/Public Affairs, Education and Research, Entrepreneur/Innovator, Health Sport and Wellness, Management and the Professions and Young Woman of Distinction.

(Photo courtesy Darrow Multimedia/Progress Club Women’s Excellence Awards)