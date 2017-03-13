FALL RIVER: Cathy Caswell might have just what the doctor ordered in dealing with the stressors of life, especially given the overwhelming and pressures surrounding the recent teachers spat with the government.

Caswell, of Waverley, uses Logosynthesis to calm things down in her lifestyle. She says that can be used to assist those feeling the pressures recently, no matter who they are. The well-known 4-H volunteer has been using the therapy for awhile.

“When things aren’t pleasing me I want to change them, and the work I’ve done with Logosynthesis I’ve come to recognize I have to let go of the energy in those beliefs and then I can be more present and I’m not as reactive,” she said. “The reactions aren’t helpful or beneficial to solving situations.”

She said there’s a lot being asked of people at their place of employment as cutbacks occur, meaning downloading more tasks onto those left to fill the void.

“We want to do it all, so you have that feeling, you feel overwhelmed,” she said. “That feeling is what I’m working on to let go, so I can feel calmer to be more productive.”

Caswell, who runs the blog site TheHealthyLivingPlan talking about Logosynthesis, spoke specifically about the recent teachers strike and impasse with the provincial government, which created stressors for parents, students—especially those in their graduating years—MLAs, and the teachers themselves.

“I think the situation was bigger than the teachers and the government realized, the situation is our society right now is what we’re expecting the teachers and the government to do,” she said. “If we have a look at it, we have a responsibility as Canadian citizens to provide for our family and help others in our community, and because right now there are so many issues, even for us to look after our own family is stressful.

“We then end up going to the government and expecting them to fix things, and really they’re not in the position to fix everything for us. We’re the ones as people in the community that we have to be available to look after ourselves, our children, and right now we have a lot of demands of the government so they’re trying to appease everyone’s demands.”

In her view, politicians are in the position they are because they—believe it or not—want to give back to their communities and help society.

“What we’re asking from them is overwhelming, and what we’re asking of our teachers is overwhelming,” she said. “If teachers feel they need to fix all the children coming into the school system, I can guarantee that is overwhelming.”

Caswell said ways to reduce that overwhelming and stressful feeling starts with being aware of our beliefs and reactions.

“If I think I’m right, I’m not going to change and I expect other people to change,” she said. “The way I feel and the beliefs I have are energy structures and words have the power to shift energy. Logosynthesis is a unique technique that uses words to neutralize my reactions to my beliefs.”

“If we can shift our energy so we don’t feel overwhelmed, we can be less reactive and more collaborative and creative – together.”

More information on Caswell and Logosynthesis can be found at her website by clicking here .

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com