FALL RIVER: The floating dock at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River has been installed.

Councillor Steve Streatch spoke about the installation, which occurred in mid-August, following a ribbon cutting to open the Mastodon Trail in Carrolls Corner.

“I’m very pleased that the project was completed so soon,” he said. “It goes to show when you have a partnership like we had with the community group that put half the funding up, and the will is there that the way forward will come very quickly.

“I’m very pleased with the way the project has turned out.”

Some of the money used for this project came as part of one of three projects that were awarded leftover sidewalk money from Fall River/Fletchers Lake. Other projects receiving support from the sidewalk funds were the new field being built by Dragons Football; and SWEPS Trails.

He said he has already received positive feedback from the community on the dock, which allows people to go swimming in the water, although diving is not allowed. Halifax Recreation also noted they do not test the water at this location.

“I had a call from a local community member who is now very pleased he will be able to launch kayaks, canoes, small watercraft,” said Streatch. “This is not for motorized boats. It is quite able to have swimming off it, but no diving, and people have to remember it is not a supervised beach so it’s one you use at you own discretion.”

Streatch said if in the future additional modifications are needed, then that can be talked about.

“This is a great first step,” he said.