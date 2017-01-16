Dompierre tournament cancelled due to work-to-rule

FALL RIVER: Organizers with the annual Bill Dompierre Memorial basketball tournament have had to make the tough decision to axe this year’s event.

The tournament, usually held at Lockview High and the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in January in support of Kidney Cancer Canada, is a victim of the work-to-rule implemented by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union in their dispute with the provincial government.

Matt Dompierre informed The Laker of the tournament’s cancellation on Jan. 10.

“Unfortunately, the Bill Dompierre tournament has been cancelled this year due to the work to rule that is in effect.” said Dompierre in an email.

He said he had heard there was work being done to get a small tournament together for the girls who are now playing minor basketball for the Fall River Rebels.

The cancellation means the gym at Lockview High will remain silent, as it has since the work-to-rule begun.

“This will be the first year in eight years that the Bill Dompierre tournament will not be running,” said Dompierre. “I know the girls on the team were devastated knowing that they were not able to play in it. They all look forward to it each year.

“It is a very exciting time for the team each and every year.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com