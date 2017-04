BEAVER BANK: The Easter Bunny paid a visit to Beaver Bank to visit with the throng of kids who were out with their parents and grand parents to enjoy the yummy breakfast being served up.

The event is an annual fundraiser held at the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre (BBKCC).

Reporter Pat Healey was on hand April 8 snapping away for photos and has created this photo gallery for us. Check it out in our Photo Gallery section.