WAVERLEY: Hundreds of youth kicked off their Easter long weekend by coming out to the annual Easter Egg Hunt put on by The Vegetorium at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley on April 15.

Maddex McQuinn of Lakeside is caught picking up the eggs that fell out of his basket in the younger kids portion of the egg hunt by the picnic tables at McDonald Sports Park. (Healey photo)

The kids were greeted by the Easter Bunny, who provided a great opportunity for a keepsake memory for the kids as they could get their picture taken with the bunny before going to collect the Easter eggs.

Quinn and Alice Blackmore of Waverley were all ready to get to collecting Easter Eggs on April 15. (Healey photo)

There was a bigger hunt for older kids, and a smaller one for those who were younger.

Once done, the kids would return with their eggs and empty their Easter baskets into containers and in return they would receive a bag of fresh fruit from The Vegetorium.

Reporter Pat Healey was there for a short time on a busy Saturday filled with covering Easter Egg Hunts and captured these special moments on April 15.

The egg hunt was a fundraiser for the Sports Park.

Organizers wished to thank all those who came out for this year’s egg hunt. They have already scheduled the 2018 Easter egg hunt; it’s set for Saturday March 31, 2018.

Lines were long to show tickets and go hunting for some Easter Eggs. (Healey photo)
