Educating through entrepreneurship

WAVERLEY: Three young girls are getting a savoury taste of what owning and operating their own business is like.

Sophie Wells of Waverley; Lauren Fulton of Waverley; and Taylor Montgomery of Windsor Junction, all students at George P. Vanier Junior High, attended a youth entrepreneurship camp over the summer. Out of that came the idea to run a pretzel business. They were most recently selling at Waverley Gold Rush Days on the Village Green.

“We chose pretzels as our business because we all like them,” said Wells. “We were thinking of something that we could do that was sweet and savoury.”

And so Twisted Tasty Treats was born.

Fulton said they went to the Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED) NS Entrepreneurship Camp over the summer. Part of the camp had them developing a business plan and taking it out to the public.

“On our first time selling them, we sold out,” said Fulton. “It made us feel really good. We made $305 that day, and paid for all of our ingredients ourselves that we needed.”

The trio have also started being very generous with a cause near and dear to their heart—the IWK. They donated $30 to the IWK Foundation.

“We’re going to make a donation from what we make here at Gold Rush Days, but we haven’t figured that out yet,” Montgomery said.

All three see themselves as possibly running their own business in the future.

“I think we could have a business thanks to the experience and knowledge we gained from the camp and running Twisted Tasty Treats,” said Fulton. “We could make lots of money and then donate more to various charities.”

How did they come up with the name? It was easier to say off the tongue than what they originally had tapped as the name.

“We originally wanted to call it Twisted Twizzle Tied like a Pretzel, but it was kind of a mouthful to say,” said Wells. “We asked some of our parents for ideas and my dad said Twisted Tasty Treat. We all decided we liked that name.”

And a very delicious sounding name it is.

