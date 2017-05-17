Election 17: FRABA seeking questions for candidates forum

May 24 candidates debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Waverley Legion.

FALL RIVER: The Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) is providing an opportunity for residents to submit questions to be asked of the four candidates vying for the seat in the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding.

The four, PC Dan McNaughton; Liberal incumbent Bill Horne; Green Party representative Anthony Edmonds; and Trevor Sanipass of the NDP will all be participating in the May 24 candidates debate, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Waverley Legion.

To submit a question to ask of the candidates, FRABA is encouraging people to email your questions for these candidates to the FRABA organizing committee, Barb MacLellan barb@fallriverlawoffice.ca and Jason Crowell jason@aerotecengines.ca for them to consider for the event. The deadline to submit questions for consideration is May 22, 2017.

Jordi Morgan, the VP of the Atlantic Canadian Federation of Independent Business, will be the moderator for the debate .

This will provide everyone a chance to either put forward that burning question or become more engaged to find out what the issues are and ask your question.

