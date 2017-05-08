FALL RIVER: Premier Stephen McNeil and his Liberal government knows that seniors housing in the area is important and will work to see more of that becomes available in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, if elected May 30.

That was one of the answers the Premier gave to The Laker in an interview before sitting down for fish and chips lunch at the Waverley Legion on May 5, during a stop on the campaign trail with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate and incumbent Bill Horne.

“We’ve invested a substantial amount of money in this budget — millions of dollars actually — for seniors housing,” said McNeil. “This community, like all communities, would apply and be assessed as they go through that.

“We know that affordable housing is an important part for seniors. We’re also working with the private sector to see if we can work with them that if there’s infrastructure going that we make sure there’s affordable housing going for seniors.”

- Advertisement -

He also spoke about Horne’s push to bring city water to more areas of Fall River not currently part of the current water project underway.

“I’ve been very proud of the work Bill and our current Member of Parliament for this area, Darrell Samson, have done when they were doing that,” said McNeil. “We will continue to work with Bill to ensure that the services this community wants and HRM puts forward, we’ll be there to support them.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com