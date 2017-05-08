FALL RIVER: The official campaign headquarters for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank NDP candidate Trevor Sanipass was officially opened at noon time on May 6.



The celebration of the office opening occurred before a crowd of about 15-20 people, many friends and supporters of Sanipass. More people came out throughout the afternoon.

Sanipass, who is looking to defeat Liberal Incumbent Bill Horne, was joined by his wife and two children at the event.

Joining Sanipass and his team at the office, which is located at 1480 Fall River Road, was Clayton Park West NDP candidate Rana Zaman.

Sanipass’ office is on the main level of the building next to the Fall River Bridge; it also houses The Men’s Den and Good Day Cafe, among other businesses.

Zaman provided a motivational speech, before ending her speech with encouragement.

“Change is in the air,” she said.

The office is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

