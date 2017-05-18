FALL RIVER: If you’re looking for something to do on May 30, Elections Nova Scotia (ENS) may have just the job for you.

Shera-Lee Kerr, the Returning Officer for the riding of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, said ENS is looking for two dozen-plus workers for provincial election day, May 30. It’s much the same in every riding province-wide.

“We’re looking to fill election day worker position for six polling locations across our area,” said Kerr. “Each location needs one polling clerk and one Deputy Returning Officer.

“We’re looking at filling 41 deputy returning officer positions and 41 polling clerk position. On top of that we’re looking for poll supervisors, and we try to have at least one per poll location.”

She said they have managed to fill about half the positions from previous staff who have been hired during previous elections.

“We’re still looking to fill 25-35 positions,” said Kerr.

Kerr said every election they are looking, adding trying to fill 100 positions almost for just one day is hard.

“It’s hard to find 100 people who aren’t already working that day or want to work for the day, and it’s a very long day from 7 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m. at night depending on how the counting goes.”

She said there is a two-hour training period that does take place.

“There are a lot of people that would like to do that, but it’s hard to get the word out to those who are part-time workers or retired.”

Kerr said there are a variety of ways people can go about signing up to be an election day worker. They include: giving ENS a call at the office; email Kerr’s assistant deputy returning officer at ARO50@electionsns.ca; or apply online at the Elections N.S. website (job resources); or people can stop by the office at the advance voting station at the Fall River Baptist Church on Lockview Road.

She said a lot of people are unaware they can do advance voting before May 30.

“We can take votes in the returning office as part of the continuous poll up until and including election day, which is new this year,” said Kerr. “You can vote in any continuous poll or returning office across the province, and then they will send the ballot to your area. You will still vote for your area candidate.”

Kerr said they have a team organized for those that can’t make it out easily or are housebound, mostly done for those who are elderly and people that are unwell.

“We have a team, you can call into our office and we will send a team to your home so you can vote,” she said.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com