HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: As Natali Fagan, Sierra Eshouzadeh, and Alyssa Rouleau boarded their plane for the Esker BoxCup in Dublin, Ireland on the afternoon of Oct. 11 there was a clear indication of excited nervousness among the three.

The three, along with their two coaches Wayne Gordon and Stephanie Walker, were the lone Nova Scotia participants on the Canadian contingent attending the competition.

Fagan, from Cape Breton, said she feels really well about the upcoming fights.

“I think this is a chance for me to show the progress that I have made as a fighter,” said Fagan, who now lives in Halifax.

She has gone to a few nationals, where she has won a bronze and silver medal in the past. Fagan also won the Ringside tournament in 2015. She has been trained by Bridget Stevens, with Wayne Gordon-the best coach in Canada as she says— as her coach.

“I’m always getting better,” she said.

The Esker BoxCup will be her first tournament outside of North America.

“This is a real good opportunity to show that I keep getting better,” said Fagan. “I’m really still developing as a fighter.

“I want to win and prove that my potential is there.”

Eshouzadeh, who lives in Lower Sackville, said the three were ready for the opportunity, but also a bit cautious as to what to expect.

“We’re excited and nervous,” she said.

The Sackville High student said they have put extra work on in the gym to get ready.

“We’ve been training really hard and doing what we have to do to get prepared,” said Eshouzadeh, who said her friends have been supportive.

For Rouleau, who calls Beaver Bank home, she was given a nice send-off by Lockview High School, where she attends. They sent out a tweet and made her part of the morning announcements.

“I’m really excited about getting to go fight in Ireland, but of course there’s some nerves too,” she said. “We’re all motivated to do well.

“I just want to do the best that I can.”

