FALL RIVER: Motorists can expect delays today on Fall River Road and Hwy 2 in Fall River as road construction will occur.

In a release, HRM says the road work will take place on Fall River Road from Highway 2 to Windsor Junction Road.

Crews will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists can expect stop-and-go traffic while work is underway.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.

HRM appreciates your patience while this work is completed.