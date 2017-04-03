Fall River & Area Lions elect officers

FALL RIVER: The Fall River & Area Lions Club have elected their new club officers for the upcoming year.

Kirk Stephen was re-elected as King Lion, while Lion Mike Hughes will be the 1st Vice President and Lion Ron Verge is Treasurer. Lion Steve Taylor was elected as Secretary and Lion Richard Rhodes was elected as 1st Year Director.

“I want to thank all the above Lions for letting their names stand for these very important positions,” said King Lion Stephen in a release. “I look very much forward to working with them in what I believe will be a very exciting year for our club.”

Stephen added that there would be a number of committee chairs, board positions, internal club positions and more that will be required to be filled before the start of the 2017 Lions year.

“It is my intention to spread these out so as all Lions are involved in having some responsibility in moving our club forward,” he said.

