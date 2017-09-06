Fall River family featured in movie

FALL RIVER: A new movie is set to be release with a Fall River connection—but there’s little fanfare to it’s release.

Make It Stop is a documentary on Ewing sarcoma presented by the Ewings Cancer Foundation of Canada (ECFC). The film is designed to help educate, inspire, and create awareness of cutting edge research being done right here in Nova Scotia and across Canada.

One of the locations for the debut is Sept. 23 at St. John’s United Church in Fall River, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 per person and must be pre-purchased.They are available at the church and can be purchased using cash, cheque or e-mail transfer.

“Although the primary objective of this film is to create awareness of a little known but aggressive childhood cancer named Ewing sarcoma, this film will convey the heartache and triumph faced by these families and how despite adversity, their stories continue to help others,” said Dawn Llewellyn, one of the two women who will speak. “In this film I travel once more to Dr. Berman’s lab to tell Noah’s story.”

Noah Llewellyn, a well-thought of student and friend to many his age at Georges P. Vanier Junior High, passed away a few years ago.The library at the school is named in his honour.

The movie debut will be a unique experience, with the net proceeds from this and other events like it across Canada, going to the ECFC.

“Let’s all stand up together this September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and make some noise for the children,” said Llewellyn.

For more information on it or to purchase tickets, please contact Llewellyn at 4leaf4lifeofficial@gmail.com.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com