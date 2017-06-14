FALL RIVER: Scott Robertson knew he wanted to own his own business after leaving the military. That’s where Pillar to Post Home Inspectors came in.

Robertson is a franchisee of the company, founded in 1994, and serves the HRM, with his franchise focusing mainly on serving those in and around the Waverley, Fall Rover, Bedford, Clayton Park, Hammonds Plains, and Sackville areas.

“I wanted to have a second career after my time in the military,” said Robertson in an interview at Good Day Cafe overlooking Fall River Road. “This is another way of me getting out in the community to support local community members in purchasing a house. If I can help educate the client, and provide a reasonable comfort level with that, then it brings me a lot of self-gratification.”

He saw a need for professional home inspection service that could partner with local realtors, to make their services even better.

“What I felt was that there was a need for a professional service,” he said.

When Robertson left the military after a 25-year career, he went back to school and took a lot of education with home inspection and specialty courses.

“I then bought the franchise Pillar to Post so I could offer a professional product to clients,” he said.

There are other franchises of the company in HRM, and he is one of them.

Robertson said he is in the last phase of the start-up phase for Pillar to Post. He says it’s all about marketing, networking with real estate agents, getting himself out there and recognized for what he does.

“It also involves developing relationships so I can have clientele down the road and make good, strong foundations with future clients,” he said. “FRABA is one that I intend to join this summer; it’s a good networking organization.”

Pillar to Post provides three exclusive Home Inspection Packages that allows the client to select the range of services they prefer, so they can have peace of mind about buying the home they love. The report is printed and delivered at the time of the inspection, so there’s no waiting for results. There will also be online access available to their report anytime.

When Robertson does a home inspection his main focus is on things relating to safety.

“Anything that is a safety concern I will point that out immediately,” he said. “The other thing that I will look at is the house functioning as a system. If things function as a system they should work in relation to the age of the home.

“If you start finding things, and having to replace things like a furnace, typical items that would have high monetary value, we’ll point out to the client as well.”

To get in touch with Robertson, you can find more information at www.pillartopost.com/scottrobertson, call him at 902-293-2103, or look for him in his nicely wrapped Toyota Tundra truck emblazoned with the company logo.

