FALL RIVER: Construction crews will be on site on Highway 2 between Fall River Road and Fletcher Drive next week, HRM says in a release.

In the release, HRM says crews will be working from June 12-16 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Public Service Announcement

 “During this work there will be stop and go traffic,” said HRM spokesman Lucas Wade in the release. “Motorists are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.”

The municipality appreciates your patience while this work in underway.

