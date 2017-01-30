FALL RIVER: Valentines Day won’t ever be as sweet as it will be this year for a group in Fall River who have been waiting in angst for the news they just received.

In an e-mail to supporters and group members, Sue MacLean, chairwoman of the Riverlake Syrian Refugee Project, shared the good news they have been awaiting for the past year-plus.

“This is the e-mail I have waited almost a year to send to you,” said MacLean on Jan. 29.

MacLean said on Valentines Day, Feb. 14, the refugee family the group—made up of community members and five churches—is bringing over to Canada to make Halifax their new home, will begin that journey this way.

“Wassem, Nour, Huda, Bodi, and Leen will be closing the door on their temporary home in Jordan and making their way to Halifax to start their new life,” she said.

She explained the family had a meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 with Immigration where they would learn details about their travel, including flight number; times; documentation; “and most importantly their arrival time at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (HSIA).”

MacLean said the furnished apartment the Baroud family will be living in was finished up by a hardy group of volunteers.

She is excited to share the news of their arrival to those supporters of the Riverlake Syrian Refugee Project.

“We will be at the airport with bells on to welcome them to Canada,” said an eager and excited MacLean.

