FALL RIVER: Councillor Steve Streatch has thrown an unexpected near touchdown to Fall River Dragons minor football’s “field of dreams.”

The HRM District 1 representative for Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley presented a cheque for $5,000 to three volunteer executive members of the program on the afternoon of March 9 at the new field the club is constructing on High Road in St. Andrews Village in Fall River.

That money will mean the pressure has been taken off what they need through their Chase the Ace fundraiser for the field, and that they can redirect some of the monies from the fundraiser to other projects.

“It will mean less pressure for our volunteers with Chase the Ace, but at the same time it allows us to take some of that proceeds for our projects,” said Dragons football president Ian Avery. “We do have some bleachers we will have to put in here at some point. We do want to put in a parking lot to keep the cars off the road.”

Streatch said he was proud to be able to contribute financially on behalf of HRM.

“It’s encouraging when local community groups are helping HRM as it relates to our mandate and recreation, especially for youth in our community,” he said. “I think this is a very worthwhile and admirable project that we’re very pleased to invest in.”

Standing on what is just mud with a big pile of dirt to his back, Streatch said he can’t wait to attend the first game on the field and will do so with pride. Avery said they hope to have the younger players playing on the field this September/October, with the full program hitting the field by the 2018 season.

“The community and the local volunteers have come together in a way that’s going to deliver a very worthwhile project not only to our community, but indeed to our region,” he said.

Avery said the phone call from Streatch that he had money for the club came as a definite surprise.

“The money that Steve came up with for us is going to be a big help for us,” he said. “It puts us one step closer to finishing everything. It’s a good surprise.

“It’s going to realize our goal to get this field done for 2017.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com