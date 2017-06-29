FALL RIVER: Firefighters in Zone 4 responded to 67 calls for service during the month of May, with Station 45 (Fall River) leading the way with 22 calls.

Station 41 in Waverley responded to 11 calls during the month. This included two cancelled on scene calls; two motor vehicle collisions; two medical – assist EHS; and two medical assists. They had one false alarm fire call; one smoke/odour investigation; and one special service call.

For Station 42 (Wellington) they had eight calls, led by four medical assists. They also were paged out for two medicals – assist EHS; one false alarm; and one illegal burn.

Station 43 Grand Lake had two calls, one being a medical assists and the other being not labelled.

For Station 45 (Fall River) they had 22 calls for service during the month, with 11 medical assists. They also responded to six motor vehicle collisions; one false alarm; one oil spill; one vehicle fire; and two calls not labelled.

Station 47 (Goffs) was paged out 15 times in the month, led by six motor vehicle collision calls. They had two calls each for medical assists; false alarm; and cancelled on route. They also had one cancelled before leaving the station; one services not required call; and one call not labelled.

At Station 48 (Beaver Bank) they had nine call outs, with six being medical assists. They also had one cancelled on scene call; one fire alarm activation false alarm; and one motor vehicle collision.

