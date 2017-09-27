BEAVER BANK: The Georges P. Vanier Vipers boys and girls soccer team faced District 1 rival Harold T. Barrett Bulldogs in junior high soccer action on Sept. 27 at the Beaver Bank school.

PHOTOS: the Vipers and Bulldogs did battle in girls action

A HTB Bulldog prepares to throw the ball into the field. (Healey photo)

Before a mainly friends and parents, the Vipers boys came away with a 7-1 victory to kick off the eventual sweep by the Fall River school.

In the girls game–as light drizzle fell–it was an even battle for the early portion of the contest. That was despite the Vipers players controlling the time with the ball and bulk of the offensive action.

The HTB Bulldogs netminder came up with several big saves to keep the score as low as it was.

The Vipers won the game 4-0.

A Harold T. Barrett Bulldog fights off a GP Vanier Viper during game action on Sept. 27 in Beaver Bank. (Healey photo)
