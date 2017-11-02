WINDSOR JUNCTION: If motorists use Golf Club Road to get out and about, you’ll have to find another way at least until the end of November.

Beginning on or about Nov. 6, the road at the intersection of Fall River Road and Windsor Junction Road will be closed as crews from Dexter Construction, on behalf of Halifax Water, will be undertaking water main work.

“The work is part of Phase 1 of the Fall River water project,” said James Campbell, spokesman with Halifax Water.

He said the work will require Golf Club Road to be shuttered for about a month, weather permitting. The timetable for it to be closed is until Nov. 30.

During this closure, access to Fall River Road will be via a signed detour using Taylor Drive; Peter Thomas Drive; Elise Victoria Drive; Ashlea Drive; Windgate Drive; to Windsor Junction Road, and the opposite for accessing Golf Club Road.

“Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to ensure smooth traffic flow,” said Campbell. “On site personnel will also maintain communication with local residents and businesses to help minimize disruption.”

Motorists are asked to use the alternate route noted above. They’re also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause,” added Campbell.

For more information on Halifax Water please check www.halifaxwater.ca , visit them on YouTube, Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook or call their Customer Care Centre at 902-H20-WATR (902-420-9287).