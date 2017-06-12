WAVERLEY: The Waverley Summer Concert series will be back in big style this summer.
Organizers from the Waverley Community Association (WCA) announced that Myles Goodwyn will be making a stop at the Waverley Village Green on his “Just between you and me” acoustic tour on Sunday July 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Goodwyn is the lead vocalist, main songwriter, and founding member of the veteran Canadian hard rock band April Wine.
Jim Henman will accompany Goodwyn during the stop in Waverley.
Like all Village Green concerts, this is a free, all ages show.
Check out the Waverley Village Green events page for details on this and other upcoming performances this summer.
