Goodwyn, Sons of Maxwell highlights Summer Concert Series

WAVERLEY: The Waverley Summer Concert series will be back in big style this summer as part of Canada 150 celebrations.

Organizers from the Waverley Community Association (WCA) announced that Myles Goodwyn will be making a stop at the Waverley Village Green on his “Just between you and me” acoustic tour on Sunday July 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Goodwyn is the lead vocalist, main songwriter, and founding member of the veteran Canadian hard rock band April Wine, which has roots in Waverley.

Jim Henman will accompany Goodwyn during the stop at the Village Green.

Like all Village Green concerts, this is a free, all ages show.

Other acts announced for the summer concert series include:

– Sunday July 9 Blind Daddy T & Friends presented by Frame Subdivision. 6:30 p.m.

– Saturday July 15 Waverley’s own Sons of Maxwell (Dave and Don Carroll) will perform before the hometown crowd. They hit the stage at 6:30. Before they get the crowd grooving, Elmsdale songstress Makayla Lynn, an up-and-coming country artist with two albums made in Nashville, will open for them from 5-6:30 p.m.

– Thursday July 20 the Waverley Community Association presents Leona Burkey with Doug Sampson. 6:30 p.m.

– Sunday July 30 Myles Goodwyn with Jim Henman. 6:30 p.m.

– Thursday Aug. 10 Concert perform To Be Announced. 6:30 p.m.

– Thursday Aug. 17 Ian Sherwood will perform thanks to the Waverley Community Association. 6:30 p.m.

Many of the artists who will be performing have local area connections, said Kevin O’Halloran, chair of the WCA, which is what made them an attraction to book.

O’Halloran said groups interested in fundraising opportunities are welcomed to contact concert series organizers on their FB, Waverley Village Green. Some groups already invited include the Waverley Heritage Society and the Waverley Legion.

“One of the main objectives for the concert series is to provide an opportunity for community groups to fundraise,” said O’Halloran.

He said another objective for the concerts is to bring families and the communities in the lakes area together.