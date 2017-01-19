GRAND LAKE: A 23-year-old man from Grand Lake faces a laundry list of charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence by RCMP on Jan. 18.



Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, Halifax District RCMP media spokesman, said RCMP and the Halifax District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) executed a search warrant on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18.

“The search resulted in the seizure of nine firearms (some of which are restricted), 525 grams of cocaine, pepper spray, along with prohibited items and controlled substances,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

The police activity created a bit of a stir and concern among fellow residents and neighbours in the community.

As a result of the search warrant, Dylan Taylor Kelsey, who appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court later on Jan. 19, faces the following charges:

8 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

10 counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

8 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

8 counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition contrary to section 95 CC

2 counts of tampering with serial number of a firearm

10 counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence

11 counts of possession contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) CC

6 counts of possession of a forged document Contrary to section 368 CC

Possession for purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession for purpose of trafficking – marijuana

Possession for purpose of trafficking – cannabis resin

Possession for purpose of trafficking – lorazepam

2 counts of assault

Assault with a weapon

Mischief under $5,000

