Gravel helps Atlantic to T12 title

TORONTO, ONT.: Two area baseball players keyed Team Atlantic’s surprising championship win in the Toronto Blue Jays T12 tournament, held Sept. 14-17.

Jaden Griffin of the Beaver Bank area and Nick Gravel from Windsor Junction both donned the Atlantic colours as they did battle with teams from across Canada at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ont.

In the final—a 1-0 victory over Quebec—Caden Griffin threw five innings of no hit ball, striking out nine and walking two to pick up the win.

Brandon Deans earned the save throwing two innings.

During the opening game, Team Atlantic fell 3-2 to the Prairies. Gravel was 1-for-1 at the plate in a pinch-hitting role coming in to replace the third basemen. He had a run scored.

Gravel was 0-for-1 with a runner left on base in the team’s 6-1 win over Futures later on Sept. 14.

On Sept. 16, Quebec downed Team Atlantic 4-1.

Jaden Griffin was tagged with the loss in the game, throwing five innings, surrendering two runs on one hit, striking out nine and walking six. Gravel was 0-for-1 with a walk before being subbed in after the second at bat.

Against Ontario Green, Team Atlantic got out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory sending them to the championship final. Gravel batted ninth in the game and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.