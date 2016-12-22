Arts & EntertainmentCommunity A great night with lots of laughs By Pat Healey - December 22, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Comedy Legend Mike MacDonald was the headliner during the Funny Fundraiser Comedy Night in support of LWF Baseball/Tri-County Rangers on Nov. 3 at the Waverley Legion. MacDonald is best known for his time with Just for Laughs. He told the crowd of approximately 90 people many jokes that had them laughing for his full routine. (Healey photo) Photos from the Funny Fundraiser in support of LWF Baseball and Tri-County Rangers, held at the Waverley Legion. Photos by Pat Healey – The Laker. Mike MacDonald tells the crowd at the Waverley Legion a joke. (Healey photo) Marc Sauve was the warm-up act for the Funny Fundraiser event in support of LWF Baseball/Tri County Rangers baseball. Sauve is the brains behind Funny Fundraiser. The event, held Nov. 3 at the Waverley Legion, also included a silent auction, and featured Mike MacDonald as the headline act. (Healey photo) Comedian Mike MacDonald was in Waverley on Nov. 3 for a fundraiser for LWF Baseball/Tri-County Rangers baseball. It was held at the Waverley Legion. (Healey photo)