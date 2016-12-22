A great night with lots of laughs

By
Pat Healey
-
Comedy Legend Mike MacDonald was the headliner during the Funny Fundraiser Comedy Night in support of LWF Baseball/Tri-County Rangers on Nov. 3 at the Waverley Legion. MacDonald is best known for his time with Just for Laughs. He told the crowd of approximately 90 people many jokes that had them laughing for his full routine. (Healey photo)

Photos from the Funny Fundraiser in support of LWF Baseball and Tri-County Rangers, held at the Waverley Legion. Photos by Pat Healey – The Laker.

Mike MacDonald tells the crowd at the Waverley Legion a joke. (Healey photo)

 

Marc Sauve was the warm-up act for the Funny Fundraiser event in support of LWF Baseball/Tri County Rangers baseball. Sauve is the brains behind Funny Fundraiser. The event, held Nov. 3 at the Waverley Legion, also included a silent auction, and featured Mike MacDonald as the headline act. (Healey photo)
Comedian Mike MacDonald was in Waverley on Nov. 3 for a fundraiser for LWF Baseball/Tri-County Rangers baseball. It was held at the Waverley Legion. (Healey photo)
SHARE
Previous articleWait almost over for Riverlake Syrian Refugee Project
Next articleCouncillor responds to playground query
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR