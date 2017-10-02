Homeowner helps police quickly nab theft suspect

By
Pat Healey
-

BEAVER BANK: RCMP are crediting the quick action of a Beaver Bank resident for the arrest of a thief in the community.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP say the resident, and quick response from police, are to credit for the arrest of the 20-year-old man from Beaver Bank who was entering unlocked vehicles in a residential area early in the morning of Oct. 2.

Just before 2 a.m., Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police responded to a call of someone attempting to steal a vehicle.

“After arriving on scene, RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the arrest of a 20-year-old man after he was located in the woods,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

A 20-year-old man from Beaver Bank is facing charges for Trespass at Night and Theft Under $5000. He was released on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 15.

