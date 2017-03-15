FALL RIVER: The Fall River water project is still a proposal, but Liberal MLA Bill Horne is already looking at beginning discussions with Liberal MP Darrell Samson for further phases.

Horne, the Liberal MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, confirmed to The Laker that he and Samson, the Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook Liberal MP, are in early talks about how they can partner in the not-too-distant future to bring city water to more areas. Those more areas in the community could include subdivisions like Fall River Village, and maybe Schwarzwald Heights subdivision one day.

“There is the likelihood that I will be pushing for having another phase to extend it to the ones that need it the most,” said Horne. “I don’t know what it will take. Maybe a petition needs to come from the street that needs it, so we would know that street needs it.

“I believe extending the water system, because this is oversized pipes which is very good, will serve many people for many years.”

He understands there are areas in Fall River that need water.

“I do know there are places in Schwarzwald and in the Village itself that need water, and some of them are very close to it,” he said. “We want to do these phases a little faster than what has happened in the past, which wasn’t very fast.”

