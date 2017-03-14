Horne has questions on Fall River water proposal

FALL RIVER: The local Liberal MLA, who helped get the province on board with supporting bringing city water down Fall River Road and Hwy 2 to the Hwy 102 interchange, isn’t quite sold on the proposal HRM has presented.

Bill Horne told The Laker on Feb. 28—a day after a public meeting detailed plans and costing to the community—that there are questions he would like answered before it gets to the next step.

“I think they (residents) are paying a bit too much in the Local Improvement Charge (LIC) for the water,” he said, referring to the $7,500 charge HRM has proposed for the estimated 220 homes.

There’s also the issue that HRM will be exempting their five properties along the water route from the LIC charge that has Horne not impressed. Among those five properties are the former Munden Properties on Hwy 2; the Gordon Snow Centre; and the Friendly Seniors Centre to name a few.

“HRM themselves need to be paying some themselves,” he said. “They’re not paying for a lot of the long distances ones along the Fall River Road and Hwy 2, so who’s paying for it? Obviously to me, it will be the residents picking up the cost at a higher charge to get the water.

“I don’t think that’s fair. I think that needs to be questioned. I think they should be paying for their own properties.”

Horne was hopeful Councillor Steve Streatch will look at the cost and see if he could get that LIC lowered to around $5,000 per home.

“I have concerns over that,” he said.

He is happy that the proposed project will go all the way to the Highway 102 overpass just past Inn on the Lake.

