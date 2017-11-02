HRM advises of road work Friday on Cobequid Road

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Road construction will be taking place on Cobequid Road in the Lakeview/Lower Sackville area, says HRM in a release.

In the presser, issued on Nov. 2, HRM advises residents and motorists that road construction will take place on Cobequid Road between Windsor Junction Road and civic number 1334.

Crews will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lane drops while work is underway.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible.

HRM appreciates your patience while this work is completed.