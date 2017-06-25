FALL RIVER: The sound of hammers and saws down the hallway at the former Fall River Dental office can be heard as you sit inside Joyful Sounds in Fall River.

While that may be an annoyance or a headache to some, for Joyful Sounds studio owner/Maestro Educator Louise MacDonald it’s music to her ears. It means what she initially started in the basement of her home, before moving to its current location on Highway 2 in 2014, is expanding.

“We’ve been outgrowing our space here for quite awhile, which is exciting as it’s all about the community,” said MacDonald. “The classes are full.”

That expansion is needed to meet the demand from the community for the services and lessons that has come with it.

She said when the dentist moved down the road to across from The Lawn Guy that provided her with an ideal opportunity.

“We approached the landlord and just got the permit for renovation work approved a couple of weeks ago, and now we’re going full tilt over there,” she said. “We can hear and see them. It’s really exciting.”

In the current space, they have one large classroom and two private lesson rooms. With the added space they will be adding one large classroom additional and six private lesson rooms.

“It’s a significant expansion,” she said, “and it was much needed.”

MacDonald agreed that the expansion is a good sign that business is brisk.

“I find it hard some days to realize that we’re like this, something that started with me giving lessons in the basement of my home, and now there’s coworkers and the community has just embraced it,” she said. “We’re keeping the arts alive and making amazing music with kids and adults. It’s a really magical place. It’s inspiring.”

The expansion will mean the hiring of three new staff members.

She is hoping to hold an open house with the work completed at the location next door in mid-to-late August. The new spot is expected to be open for the beginning of lessons in the fall on Sept. 8.

