BEAVER BANK: The former Councillor for District 14 Middle/Upper Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank has won the PC Party nomination for Sackville-Beaver Bank for the upcoming provincial election.

At a nomination meeting on March 9, Brad Johns defeated Tom Margeson and Elmer Grove before hundreds at the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre in Middle Sackville. PC Leader Jamie Baillie spoke at the meeting.

Johns has served Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaverbank-Lucasville for 16 years, and is eager to once again represent his community, but now at the provincial level.

“The people of Sackville-Beaver Bank know me as a hard worker who will always put their concerns first,” said Johns in a party release following his win. “I’m excited to continue working on their behalf as a member of Baillie’s PC team.

“As our next MLA, I will be a tireless advocate for our community.”

He is excited about being a member of Baillie’s growing team. The PC leader’s commitment to improving the mental health system in Nova Scotia is important to Johns.

“Jamie has brought mental health issues to the forefront in Nova Scotia. His plan to make mental health services available to all students in Nova Scotia schools has the potential to save lives,” said Johns. “His government will be serious about helping people with mental illness. I want to be on the front lines fighting for better care with him and the PC team.”

Meanwhile, Baillie said Johns’ experience as a municipal councilor will serve him well as the member for Sackville-Beaver Bank in the next PC government.

“Brad Johns has served his community for 16 years. Now, he can be a strong voice at the legislature for the people of Sackville-Beaver Bank,” said Baillie. “He will play a big role in our government.”

