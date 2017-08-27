Sam Lovett does the slalom course as part of the competition on Lake Fletcher on Aug. 26. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Youth from the Fall River and area community donned their wet suits and were ready to get wet during a recreation tournament on Lake Fletcher in Fall River on Aug. 26.

The competitors all gathered at the Lovett house on Lockview Road for the tournament, put on by Waterski Wakeboard Nova Scotia (WSWNS) on a beautiful sunny Saturday in late August.

Ada Tuttle gets dropped off after her run through the slalom course. (Healey photo)

Competitors hit Lake Fletcher beginning at 8:30 a.m. doing slalom runs through the course, which could be viewed from Highway 2 in Wellington/Fletcher’s Lake and along the shoreline on Lockview Road.

PHOTOS: Waterski competition fun for all

Those signed up also did Trick Skis early in the afternoon, before things wrapped up with awards being handed out shortly before 2 p.m.

A BBQ with hot dogs and hamburgers, along with water kept the competitors fueled and hydrated during the day. With all the smiling faces, it was clear to see that all had fun getting out on the water.

Pat Healey
